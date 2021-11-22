Good Monday afternoon! We hope it a great start to the new week. (perhaps a short workweek for many).
A gusty cold front came through during the evening hours on Sunday bringing along a few showers and snow showers. That cold front is now well east of the region, but it definitely left some cold temperatures in its wake that will stick around for a few days.
With a big travel week ahead, things at least don't look too bad overall. We could have some more mixed precipitation to deal with for Thanksgiving.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Sustained winds around 10-20 mph through the day, with gusts near 25-30 mph at times will makes highs in the low to middle 30s this afternoon feel more like the teens and 20s much of the day.
Skies today will be variably cloudy staying partly to mostly cloudy for most.
Generally dry conditions are expected today, although some of our northwesterly zones along M-55 will have a chance at a few lake effect snow showers into the afternoon. Those are expected to diminish by the later afternoon with just flurries the rest of the day.
Road conditions shouldn't be too bad, but just use caution if necessary in those northern zones within any lake effect snow bands.
Into the evening hours, any clouds will gradually diminish and skies trend mostly clear. Overnight lows will have no trouble falling into the low to mid 20s with wind chills falling into the teens once again, although winds should be lighter overnight.
Tuesday & Wednesday
Dry weather is expected to stick around Tuesday & most of Wednesday, with Tuesday being the brightest day of the two as high pressure takes control of our weather pattern.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day Tuesday, although temperatures won't be helped out much with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some area may manage to reach 40.
Wednesday has a chance to start with some partial sunshine in the morning, but clouds are expected to increase pretty quickly into the afternoon. We could have a few showers as early as Wednesday evening, but most of the rain looks to hold off until Thursday.
Despite the clouds, temperatures on Wednesday should reach back into the mid and upper 40s. Decent travel day before the holiday!
Early Thanksgiving Outlook
Our next system comes in on Thanksgiving, but "thankfully" doesn't appear to be much more than a nuisance as it passes through.
Rain showers are possible as soon as Thursday morning, but a better chance appears to come through during the afternoon and evening. With temperatures expected to be in the 40s on Thanksgiving, this should be primarily rain as it comes through.
Anything leftover late Thursday into Thursday night may have a chance to briefly turn over to snow, but overall the accumulation potential looks minimal. There could be some slick spots late Thursday into Friday on elevated surfaces for those traveling home.
Like always, we'll keep an eye on this over the next few days!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
