Remember Friday when we received our first accumulated snowfall? Well, more snow showers are in the forecast accompanied by cold temperatures for this new upcoming week.
We explain below!
Tonight
The majority of the light snow shower activity will end near dinner time. We will be under mostly cloudy skies for the entire overnight period.
Low temperatures will drop down into the upper 20s, and those temperatures will continue we will start as we get Monday morning underway.
Monday
Starting off the new work week one a cold note. Only a few flurries will impact our Monday.
Temperatures will be stuck in this cold pattern with highs only reaching the middle and upper 30s. Winds stay on the lighter side out of the west at 5-10 mph.
Monday night, we will stay cold with temperatures falling into the middle 20s.
Take a look ahead to the next week in the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
