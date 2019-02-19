Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week yesterday and if you enjoyed seeing the sunshine more of it's on the way today.
Unlike yesterday, we have no wet weather to deal with this morning, just cold temperatures as you step out the door. Beyond that, it's smooth sailing for Tuesday.
Enjoy it while it's here, as our next system is set to arrive tomorrow.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures this morning are in the single digits for most locations, with a few areas even dropping below zero as we start the early morning commutes.
Luckily, our winds have died down so wind chill isn't much of a factor this morning. Those winds should stay pretty light today out of a southwesterly direction, keeping wind chills at a minimum for most of the day.
Expect plenty of sunshine again today, with just a few clouds streaming by at times later on this afternoon. High temperatures should respond to the bright skies accordingly, jumping into the middle 20s for most this afternoon.
Expect a quiet evening with skies staying relatively clear for the first half of the night, with more clouds beginning to stream in toward daybreak Wednesday.
Lows won't be quite as cold Wednesday morning as we start the day in the teens.
