Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope you've been able to dig out from our snow on Monday night.
Although the snow has moved out, our cold temperatures aren't quite as quick to leave and we're in for one of our coldest mornings in awhile as we start our Wednesday. And that's saying something considering how cold we've been over the last few weeks.
Outside of that, we do have a decent February day ahead of us.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, most areas will be below zero with our temperatures. We're seeing some of our coldest locations fall to nearly -20. Wind chills with any wind will have no trouble falling even further. Thankfully that wind is fairly light this morning.
Keep an eye out for the side streets and back roads still, as there are likely still some icy spots. We also have a few school closings as well, so check out our Closings Page.
With some sunshine in the mix under partly to mostly sunny skies, considering where we are starting the day, we should see a sizable warm up into the afternoon with highs expected to be in the teens and 20s today. Winds will stay light out of the southwest.
Clouds will gradually increase this afternoon and this evening, but we should stay dry right through the morning commute tomorrow.
Thanks to our cloud cover this evening, we won't be quite as cold tomorrow morning. Plan for overnight lows in the single numbers to teens by Thursday morning's commute.
Thursday
We should start dry on Thursday, but with an east northeasterly wind flow developing, we can't rule out some lake-effect snow showers impacting our northeastern zones (Iosco, Alcona, Arenac) tomorrow. Any accumulations should be minor, but you may see some flakes fly.
Outside of those areas, it should be largely mostly cloudy through the day tomorrow with highs in the 20s.
There will be a system passing by to our south and east that may send a bit of snow in our direction tomorrow, but it's looking like a glancing blow at this point. The best chance to see some snow will be in areas farther to the south and east along I-69 and the Thumb. Accumulations with that round of snow are also expected to be minor (around 1" or less).
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.