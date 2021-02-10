Aside from cloudier skies, Wednesday saw another repeat performance from our weather. Expect more of the same tonight!
Tonight
Clouds that spilled into the region from a disturbance over the lower Ohio Valley on Wednesday, will begin to depart southeast of the area tonight. Once that occurs, we'll look for a similar turn of events to what happened on Tuesday night.
That is, temperatures will drop sharply thanks to the clearing skies and calming winds. Lows will again dive below zero by daybreak, fortunately with little to no wind chill.
Thursday
Like on Wednesday, we'll begin Thursday with a few hours of sunshine during the morning. That will again be followed up by returning clouds in the afternoon, with just a small chance for a few lake effect flurries across the Thumb thanks to a northerly shift in the winds. Highs will hold at about the same level we have seen since the weekend, climbing into the upper teens.
Heading into Thursday night, a small disturbance will track across the Great Lakes, stirring up some occasional light snow as it does so. The snow will begin after bout 9:00 PM, and will continue intermittently into Friday morning. Most of the focus will shift north of the Tri-Cities after midnight, but even so, accumulations will come in under 1" across the region. Low temperatures Thursday night will hold closer to average, only falling to the low teens. Be prepared for a slick morning commute on Friday!
Stay warm, everyone!
