Thanksgiving week got out to a cold start following the passage of a blustery cold front on Sunday evening. Will the cold be sticking around for the holiday?
Overnight
Cold remains the main headline in our weather tonight as we settle deeper into the air mass that arrived on Sunday evening. Clearing skies will leave us free of any rain or snow showers, but also without the benefit of natural insulation to hold our temperatures in check. Readings will take a sharp dive into the low 20 for most of us overnight, but our northern communities will likely wake up to temperatures in the upper teens!
Fortunately, winds will diminish significantly compared to where they were during the day on Monday. Westerly winds at 5-10 mph will be a welcome change, but will still push overnight and morning wind chills well into the teens at times.
Tuesday & Wednesday
Dry weather is expected to stick around Tuesday & most of Wednesday, with Tuesday being the brightest day of the two as high pressure takes control of our weather pattern.
Skies will be mostly sunny through the day Tuesday, although temperatures won't be helped out much with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some area may manage to reach 40.
Wednesday has a chance to start with some partial sunshine in the morning, but clouds are expected to increase pretty quickly into the afternoon. We could have a few showers as early as Wednesday evening, but most of the rain looks to hold off until Thursday.
Despite the clouds, temperatures on Wednesday should reach back into the mid and upper 40s. Decent travel day before the holiday!
Early Thanksgiving Outlook
Our next system comes in on Thanksgiving, but "thankfully" doesn't appear to be much more than a nuisance as it passes through.
Rain showers are possible as soon as Thursday morning, but a better chance appears to come through during the afternoon and evening. With temperatures expected to be in the 40s on Thanksgiving, this should be primarily rain as it comes through.
Anything leftover late Thursday into Thursday night may have a chance to briefly turn over to snow, but overall the accumulation potential looks minimal. There could be some slick spots late Thursday into Friday on elevated surfaces for those traveling home.
Like always, we'll keep an eye on this over the next few days!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
