Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we send our best for a wonderful weekend.
It was a beautiful, but cold afternoon in Mid-Michigan yesterday and it looks like today will be another quiet one. While clouds will be returning to the area, we should be staying dry for today and your weekend is fairly quiet as well.
Today & Tonight
Skies have been at least partially clear through the overnight, but clouds are gradually moving back into the picture as we start today.
It's worth noting Bad Axe was reporting light snow for a few hours overnight, so there may be a few lingering flakes sneaking under the radar in the Thumb this morning. We don't expect any of that to be anything major or last too long.
While we may see a bit of sun to start the day in places, the general trend will be toward a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. High temperatures will be around the middle and upper 20s and with our wind dying down, we won't feel quite as cold as the last few days.
Clouds will hang on through the evening hours tonight and roll through the overnight as well. That will keep things a bit warmer than the last few nights with lows in the 20s.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
