It's been a cold afternoon here in Mid-Michigan with temperatures only reaching the middle and upper 20s. While clouds will be returning to the area this evening, we should be staying dry for tonight and your weekend is fairly quiet as well.
Today & Tonight
It's worth noting some locations may have a few lingering flakes this afternoon, but we don't expect any of that to be anything major or last too long.
This evening you can expect a mostly cloudy sky. With temperatures falling through the middle 20s. Our wind is easing up, so we won't feel quite as cold as the last few days.
Clouds will hang on through the overnight period, but that will keep things a bit warmer than the last few nights with low temperatures dropping down in the lower 20s.
