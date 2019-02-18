Good Monday evening! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
Snow returned to Mid-Michigan yesterday and there's no doubt that some roads are still slick, especially from the Tri-Cities on southward.
The sunshine has returned today, but the cold air will be sticking around tonight.
We break down your forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Clouds will gradually break up from north to south as the day goes along, allowing for some sunshine this afternoon and early evening before sunset, which is now at 6:10 PM by the way.
Sky conditions will remain mostly clear overnight, and with light winds to go along with a fresh batch of snow cover from last night and this morning, we're set up for a big cool down.
Expect overnight lows to settle around 0 if not below 0 in spots as we head toward Tuesday morning.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
