Good Thursday morning and Happy Thanksgiving! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful holiday with friends and family.
If you're traveling around the state today, things should be in pretty good shape. The only exception would be some areas near the Lake Huron shoreline in the Thumb where some lake-effect snow is possible this morning.
Not only does today look great, but any Black Friday shopping plans look great as well.
Today & Tonight
As mentioned before, lake-effect snow will be possible in eastern sections of the Thumb this morning and perhaps some areas near the shore north of the Saginaw Bay.
The highest chances for the Thumb are mainly near the shoreline in Huron and Sanilac counties. If you're traveling in this region, plan for the possibility of slippery roads and reduced visibility.
Accumulations of an inch or two look possible in the most persistent zones, with locally higher amounts possible if any heavier bands develop.
Everyone else, we expect dry conditions to hold throughout the day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
Temperatures tanked overnight with readings in the single digits and teens this morning. Wind chills are even colder, with a few spots in our northern counties even falling below zero.
Highs this afternoon should top out in the middle and upper 20s and we should keep those temperatures pretty steady into the overnight period, with a warming trend expected toward daybreak.
Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
Wishing you and your family a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!
