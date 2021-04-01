Good Thursday morning Mid-Michigan! We have to deal with some cold air today, but we have warmer temperatures and sunshine in store!
Today
A north northwesterly wind will keep us much colder today, just over 10 degrees below average. That will give highs in the mid 30s, with low 30s for the Thumb and locations north of the Saginaw Bay. Wind chills will stay in the upper teens and low 20s for much of the day after combining the wind and colder temperatures.
We also have some scattered light lake effect snow showers to keep an eye on this morning. These are confined mainly to the Thumb and the Houghton Lake area. We will dry out by lunchtime, and clouds will move out by dinnertime as well!
Tigers' Opening Day!
The Tigers kick-off their 2021 season from home today! There have definitely been warmer opening days though. First pitch will have a temperature of 37, but at least the game will stay dry. It will also be breezy at Comerica Park, with wind gusts reaching 25 mph at times during the game. They play AL Central rival Cleveland Indians, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10pm.
Tonight
The clearing will allow temperatures to drop again, down to the low 20s. Teens are in the cards for locations mainly north of US-10. The wind will at least calm down, only coming out of the northwest between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
We warm up tomorrow as sunshine is in store all day! Highs will reach the upper 40s, which is much closer to average for early April. The wind will stay relatively calm, only around 4 to 7 mph our of the northwest. The wind will shift to the southwest as high pressure to our southwest inches closer to the Great Lakes.
Looking to Easter Weekend
Everything is on the up-and-up in the temperature department through the weekend and first part of next workweek. Easter is still looking good at this moment too, with variably cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s.
