Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a chance to enjoy some sunshine over the weekend.
We end the weekend on a dry and colder note. While the weeks starts dry, several chances for precipitation return this upcoming week.
Here's the forecast!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties until Monday at 4 AM.
Tonight
After a weak cold front passes us by, clouds have continued to break up a bit from northwest to southeast bringing a bit of sunshine to close out the day.
Winds will still be a bit breezy. Behind the cold front, gradually shifting out of the north and northwesterly direction around 10-20 miles per hour.
Lakeshore Flood Advisories are in effect for Huron and Sanilac counties starting tonight at 6 PM until Monday at 4 AM.
Skies will continue to clear into the late evening and overnight hours.
Lows tonight will be much colder due to a lack of cloud cover. Back down into the mid and upper 20s.
Monday
We start the day dry and sunny for the morning hours. It will be a chilly start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
Clouds slowly increase into the afternoon and evening hours. Still plenty of sunshine expected throughout most of the day.
Highs will be mild once again; back up into the mid 50s.
Shower chances along with a few rumbles of thunder not out of the question will be possible going into the later evening and overnight hours. A few wet snowflakes also possible to mix in early Tuesday morning too.
Lows Monday night will drop back down into the low to mid 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.