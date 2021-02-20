Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is going great so far.
After a mainly dry start to the weekend, despite a few early snow showers, we continue with the dry forecast for about the next 24 hours.
Chances for snow return to finish the weekend into a new week.
We also are talking about a brief warm up going into next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy will be the theme going later into this evening and overnight tonight.
Some early flurries or isolated snow showers north near Roscommon can't be ruled out.
Lows tonight will stay bitted cold for another night. Back down into the single digits.
Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills will result sub zero for many into Sunday morning.
Sunday
Sunday is expected to stay dry for most of the day. Mix of sun and clouds to start the day with increasing clouds expected going into the afternoon. Then, all eyes will be on the next system headed our way for the later evening hours.
Daytime highs will be in the low 30s with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 at times.
Going past dinner time, the main time frame for this light snow/mix will be late Sunday into early Monday morning.
As for snow totals, we can expect a general 1-3" regionwide when all is said and done.
Some locally higher totals north and west could approach 4". We'll also keep an eye on some possible mixing farther south into Monday morning. This is an overall look at the snow potential for the region.
Nothing major by any means, but just enough to make travel slick for Monday morning. Good news is with temperatures closer to freezing, salt on the roads will be more effective in the melting process.
Next Week
We will have the chance for a few more light rounds of mixed precipitation Tuesday morning and then again Wednesday. Some minor accumulations will be possible, but nothing major.
The bigger story will be the "warmer" temperatures for the beginning of the week.
Not only do we look to reach above freezing (32°), but we look to have a run at hitting 40° for some Tuesday!
Check out the temperature trend going into next week.
Late week is looking mainly dry before some colder temperatures look to arrive for the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
