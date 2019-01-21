Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
There's no secret that wind chills are the lead story in the weather department as some wind chills look to dip below zero again tonight.
Looking ahead, we have another winter storm heading our way. *Winter Weather Advisories* have been issued for Clare, Isabella, and Gratiot counties starting on Tuesday. Get the full details for your area here.
We break down the snowy and chilly forecast below!
Tonight
Temperatures tonight will remain very cold; dropping down back into the single digits. Wind chills will be feeling more like we're below zero with lighter winds out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph
No where near as brutal as last night but nonetheless, be sure to try and limit the amount of time spent outdoors. If you do have to go out, still dress in layers. Also don't forget about your pets; they don't like the cold anymore than we do.
Skies look to stay clear throughout the first half of the this evening. Clouds will return gradually later this evening and overnight ahead of our next disturbance that will come on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday & Wednesday
Starting off the day, we look to just experience mostly cloudy skies as they continue to build in from the southwest. No problems look to greet us for the morning commute. Temperatures will be starting out in the single digits and low teens.
Going into the afternoon and especially the evening hours, we look to see the leading edge of the next winter storm to move into Mid-Michigan. We look to start out with everyone receiving snow. Some more of a wintry mix could be possible especially south along the I-69 corridor.
Warm air will look to start moving in from the south overnight into the morning hours on Wednesday. Lows look to drop into the low 20s.
By Wednesday morning. Snow, heavy at times, looks to stay confined to areas north of US 10. From the Tri-Cities to the Thumb, we look to experience a chance over to a wintry mix. Areas farther south from Owosso to Flint and Lapeer look to see a wintry mix changing over to just plain rain.
The system looks to depart our area by the time we get into Wednesday afternoon. A few rain and snow showers will be possible to linger into the afternoon hours. Mostly cloudy skies will last into the evening.
Highs on Wednesday will vary from the low to upper 30s. Temperatures will play a key role in the type of precipitation we look to experience. These numbers are still subjected to slightly change, but we have good confidence in snowfall accumulations at this point in the forecast.
We've provided a visual below.
