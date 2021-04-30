While April will end on a breezy and chilly note, the start of May will be a warmer one!
Overnight
Clear skies will continue for the majority of the overnight period as high pressure tracks southeast across the state. Don't expect the breezy conditions to go anywhere though, as winds pivot toward the WNW at 5-15 mph.
Coming along with the winds and clear skies will be colder temperatures. Lows will take a dive into the low 30s, leading to patchy frost by daybreak, and wind chills will hover in the 20s into early Saturday morning.
Saturday
May will be off to a windy start on Saturday, but those winds will be helping our temperatures to warm up quite a bit, so it seems like a fair trade. We'll look for high temperatures to reach the upper 60s to around 70, riding in on southerly winds at 20-30 mph. Gusts may approach 40 mph at times.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day on Saturday, with the slight chance for a shower in the morning. A passing shower or thunderstorm will also be possible during the afternoon, so keep an eye on the sky if you plan on getting out to enjoy the warmer weather!
Showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Saturday night, still in hit-or-miss fashion. Lows will remain mild in the low 40s, with WSW winds at 10-20 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
