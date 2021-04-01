Cold conditions will hang on tonight, but things will head in the right direction as we head for the weekend!
Tonight
Clouds and snow showers are out of here, leaving us with clear skies for our Thursday night. As an added bonus, this week's blustery conditions will finally ease up as high pressure drifts east from the central United States. Lows will take a dive into the middle to upper teens by daybreak, which makes it even better that the winds will finally be backing off. Just make sure to layer up in the morning!
Friday
We'll get things back on track to close out the work week. Mostly sunny skies will take us through our Friday, and temperatures will return to around average for early April. Highs will peak in the upper 40s to around 50, with a light WNW wind at only 4-8 mph.
Clouds will make a comeback on Friday night, but we're not looking for any precipitation from them. The clouds will be the result of a warm front approaching from the upper Midwest, but we won't feel the effect of that front until Saturday. Lows Friday night in the low 30s, with winds turning southwest at 5-10 mph.
Easter Weekend
Just in time for the holiday weekend, we'll get some Spring warmth to return! Both Saturday and Easter Sunday will feature variable clouds and sunshine, with highs climbing into the low and mid 60s. No worries for any outdoor plans, including bike rides, yard work, or Easter egg hunts!
March Wrap-Up
Stay warm, everyone!
