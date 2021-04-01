Cold conditions will hang on tonight, but things will head in the right direction as we head for the weekend!

Tonight

Clouds and snow showers are out of here, leaving us with clear skies for our Thursday night. As an added bonus, this week's blustery conditions will finally ease up as high pressure drifts east from the central United States. Lows will take a dive into the middle to upper teens by daybreak, which makes it even better that the winds will finally be backing off. Just make sure to layer up in the morning!

Lows Tonight

Friday

We'll get things back on track to close out the work week. Mostly sunny skies will take us through our Friday, and temperatures will return to around average for early April. Highs will peak in the upper 40s to around 50, with a light WNW wind at only 4-8 mph.

Highs Tomorrow

Clouds will make a comeback on Friday night, but we're not looking for any precipitation from them. The clouds will be the result of a warm front approaching from the upper Midwest, but we won't feel the effect of that front until Saturday. Lows Friday night in the low 30s, with winds turning southwest at 5-10 mph.

Easter Weekend

Just in time for the holiday weekend, we'll get some Spring warmth to return! Both Saturday and Easter Sunday will feature variable clouds and sunshine, with highs climbing into the low and mid 60s. No worries for any outdoor plans, including bike rides, yard work, or Easter egg hunts!

March Wrap-Up

March 2021 Wrap-Up
Although it tried to muster a small roar on the way out, March 2021 was definitely a lamb. Parts of the Thumb got more snow today than the Tri-Cities and Flint combined got in the entire month of March, where both locations were 6" or more below the monthly average. Unseasonable warmth played a big hand in the lack of snow, and our rainfall numbers would have been a lot worse had it not been for the soaking we got last week.

