Good Sunday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend. Also...it's Pi Day (3-14)!!!
After plenty of sun over the weekend, we keep an eye on Monday night. This could deliver the next chance of some wintry precipitation.
We also have St. Patrick's Day Wednesday and the official start of Astronomical Spring starting Saturday.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
After the time chance, we get to enjoy some sunshine until sunset officially around 7:41 PM. Skies will remain mostly clear with just a few high clouds passing through.
Temperatures will dip to the lower 20s with teens up north. Our winds will stay out of the east, but a little weaker at 5 to 10 mph.
Early Week
Monday will be starting off dry with some sun early on. However, cloud cover will slowly build in from the south and west throughout the day.
Highs for later into the afternoon looks to reach back into the upper 30s near 40.
We are keeping an eye on the chance for some wintry precipitation to move in Monday evening into Tuesday morning. The data has shown a weakening trend in the system as it arrives, but the chance still remains for some minor impacts.
The timing of this shouldn't provide significant travel impacts Tuesday morning, but there could still be some slick spots.
No major accumulations by Michigan standards expected, but the timing and dynamics in play could produce some minor accumulations.
As of now, a trace to 1" of snow looks like a good bet. Very isolated, but some areas near and along U.S 10 could reach closer to 2". This will go along with a light glaze of ice possible; less than 0.10" when all is said and done.
Elevated surfaces early Tuesday for the morning drive will be the time frame to keep an eye on. Any lingering precipitation into Tuesday afternoon will fall as liquid rain before wrapping up as temperatures warm into the low 40s.
Stay warm, everyone!
