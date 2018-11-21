Sun managed to poke its face through the clouds on Wednesday, but temperatures only managed to slide even lower! This biting cold won't go anywhere for Thanksgiving, but milder weather is ahead before the weekend is through.
Tonight
If you making a last-minute run to the store or hitting the road to begin your Thanksgiving travels, conditions are looking good on the roads this evening! Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight period, with the vast majority of us remaining free of any snow. The only exception to the rule could come in Huron County where shifting winds may stir up some lake effect snow showers after 9:00 PM. These could linger into the first part of Thanksgiving morning, and may put down a quick inch or two of snow. This will depend on where the snow develops, and how long it hangs on.
The one thing we will all deal with tonight will be the continued, biting cold. Temperatures will quickly fall into the teens late this evening and overnight. Winds will also east back to 5-10 mph out of the north, but that will still be enough to push wind chills into the single-digits at times.
Thanksgiving
It won't be the coldest Thanksgiving we have ever seen here in Mid-Michigan (that title goes to 1930, when the high only reached 19° in the Tri-Cities), but it will still be considerably colder than it should be at this leg of November. Arctic high pressure diving southward along the eastern shore of Lake Huron will help some sun break through the clouds once again, but it's also going to hold temperatures 15-20 degrees below normal. That's going to mean highs in the middle to upper 20s, with light winds occasionally pushing wind chills into the teens.
Aside from the chance for the previously-mentioned early-morning snow showers in the Thumb, travel conditions are looking good for your journey to see the family! That will also include the trip home in the evening. Mostly cloudy skies will take over on Thanksgiving night, but that will hold temperatures a bit more in check. Lows will dip to the mid 20s, rather than the teens.
Friday
Black Friday shoppers are in from a good deal from the weather! A mix of sun and clouds will take us through the first half of the day, but this time around, the temperatures are actually going to respond. Winds will whip around to the southwest ahead of a new storm system rolling into the central Plains. As the Arctic high begins to depart off the East Coast, this will allow a more-seasonable air mass to spread back in across the Great Lakes. Bottom line, while clouds will be on the increase throughout the day, Friday's high temperatures will climb back to the low 40s.
Those milder readings will continue into Saturday and Sunday, but soggier conditions will be coming along too. Remember, you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
Wishing you and your family a safe and Happy Thanksgiving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.