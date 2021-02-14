Happy Valentine's Day Mid-Michigan!

Today will be on the colder side, but we will be dry nonetheless.  Multiple snow chances are ahead starting tonight though.

Here's the latest forecast!

Today (Valentine's Day)

Your Valentine's Day forecast is looking a little more on the cold and blustery side.

Today Wind Chills

Temperatures will only reach the upper teens near 20, and wind chills will be held back into the teens and single digits at times after factoring in a 5 to 10 mph northwest wind. 

Today's High Temps

We'll also revert back to more of a classic lake effect scenario with northwest winds off Lake Michigan. The slight chance for a few isolated snow showers throughout the day can't be ruled out.

Overall, partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist with some sunshine mixing in at times.

Tonight

Snow showers will begin to move into our SE area later tonight.  Accumulations will be minor from this quick clip of snow, only around a dusting to an inch.  It will be another blustery night with a low around 4 degrees and northwest winds from 5 to 10 mph.  Combine the two and we'll have another night of single digit and sub-zero wind chills.

Continued Snowfall

The snowfall starting up later tonight will linger on-and-off throughout your Monday for locations mainly south and east.  Then Monday night, another quick round of snow will track through the area.  All-in-all, about 1 inch or less is expected west and north, and 1 to 4 inches is expected south and east, through Tuesday morning.

Total Snowfall

Stay warm, everyone!

