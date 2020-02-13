Snow's done, and now we're just left with the cold.
Overnight
Snow showers have retreated toward Lake Michigan as winds have shifted into the north-northwest. Additionally skies have cleared, and with already-cold Arctic air spilling in over the fresh snow pack, temps will continue to take a nose-dive.
Most locations will wind up with lows below zero by sunrise, with even the lighter NNW winds at 6-12 mph producing wind chills near -10 at times.
Valentine's Day
Make sure to hold your valentine extra close on Friday, and not just because it's Valentine's Day! We'll need all the warmth we can get! Make sure to layer up before heading out in the morning, and give the car a few minutes to get warmed up. Even with a good amount of sun in the morning, you'll still want to watch out for snow-covered or icy roads, especially on secondary streets.
Winds will pivot toward the west-southwest toward Friday afternoon, pushing a new wave of mostly cloudy skies in over the region. There will also be the chance for a few passing flurries, but nothing that will accumulate.
Highs will only reach the middle and upper teens on Friday afternoon, making it just the first time this winter with highs below 20 degrees. For comparison, we had already experienced 10 such days by this time in 2019.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
