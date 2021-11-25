Thanksgiving was a little dreary, but not bad overall for late November in Michigan. Now our weather takes a more December-like turn for the rest of the holiday weekend!
Tonight
Cold air will continue to spill back in across Michigan tonight behind our Thanksgiving cold front. Isolated lake effect snow showers will persist too, thanks to a northwesterly wind at 10-15 mph. No significant accumulation is expected, but the snow could make for slick areas on the roads, especially when combined with any moisture that's leftover from Thursday's rain. Be careful when making your way home from Thanksgiving dinner, or if you're headed out extra early for Black Friday sales!
Lows will dive into the low and middle overnight, with wind chills well down into the teens.
Black Friday
A few flurries will carry over into the morning hours on Friday, but we'll eventually just be caught under mostly cloudy skies. Cold air behind the Thanksgiving cold front will make its presence felt during the daytime, highs will only touch just above freezing. Many will actually stay just below freezing through the entire day. In typical November fashion, the wind will also hold stronger at 10 to 15 mph with 25 mph gusts. Wind direction will be out of the northwest, meaning our clouds will be of the lake-effect variety.
Saturday & Sunday
Mostly cloudy skies will continue through Saturday and Sunday, and we'll remain on the same cold track. Saturday will remain dry for the first half of the day, but a new disturbance ducking out of southern Canada will begin to push a round of snow showers into the area during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid 30s, then dip into the mid 20s on Saturday night as snow showers continue.
Sunday will be a similar story with scattered lake effect snow showers on and off throughout the day. Highs will hit the middle to upper 30s, then head into the mid 20s for the first night of Hanukkah.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.