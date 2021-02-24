Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you got to enjoy some more of the 40s today!
Tonight
We'll unwind from our mild afternoon with skies beginning to clear out. With the absence of clouds later on tonight, temperatures will lower significantly. We'll see an overnight low in the mid teens, with some spots further up north approaching the 10 degree mark. The wind will be out of the northwest between 5 to 15 mph. Overall, tonight will feel quite crisp after the afternoon highs we saw today.
Tomorrow
Tomorrow will start off cold due to the clearing overnight, but daytime highs will only top out in the mid 30s. We'll see some rays of sun with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies though! Our northern counties do have a slight chance of isolated snow showers during the afternoon hours. Winds will be calmer relative to Wednesday, with a west southwest wind around 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 at times.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.