Good morning Mid-Michigan!
We hope you have had a great start to the work week. We made it to the halfway point!
This week has featured more gloom than sun, but for today way may manage a little bit more sunshine to poke through the clouds. We also have a chance for a few more snow showers before the lunchtime is over.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Today the main talk is the cold temperatures. High temperatures today are only climbing into the teens and lower 20 at best. Really make sure to dress warm before you walk out the door. If those air temperatures weren’t bad enough, it will be a tad breezy today with a west wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Those winds aligned with the already cold temperatures will make wind chill values drop into the single digits, if not close to zero in some spots, for most of the day.
Later this afternoon the snow showers should begin to wind down, and we will have some clearing with the cloud cover.
Temperatures this evening will gradually drop through the teens, and we will be under a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the middle and lower teens. The winds will also ease up overnight.
Stay warm!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
