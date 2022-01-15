Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend has been off to a good start. It's a chilly start, no doubt, with wind chills sub-zero for many. The cold remains the big story through the entire weekend. Any lake-effect snow showers will also come to an end, too.
Today
Heading out the door this morning for any weekend plans, the layers and cold weather gear will be needed. Most locations are sub-zero, while the M-55 corridor up north is seeing wind chills in excess of -10 degrees this morning. The good news is through the day, the breeze will start to subside, but wind chills will still stay downright frigid in the single digits. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle and upper teens.
Lake-effect snow showers are still ongoing off of the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron this morning, but those will come to an end by midmorning when the wind starts to subside in speed, but also as drier air also eats away at any moisture remaining in the atmosphere. Clouds will also break up this afternoon, allowing for at least a few peeks of sunshine! We'll call it partly cloudy.
In Hoyt Park in Saginaw, ice skating is back! Although there will be a little more of the sunshine, temperatures will remain in the teens there with wind chills in the single digits. Have the cold weather gear and an abundance of hot chocolate!
Tonight
With skies continuing on the clearing trend, low temperatures will plummet to around zero degrees. Inland locations have the greatest chance to dip to sub-zero numbers in air temperature alone. A light and variable wind will keep things quiet tonight, but any uptick in wind speed will send wind chills below-zero.
Sunday
Skies stay on the clearer-side Sunday, following in-line with it's namesake! High-level clouds will build ahead of a cold front near Wisconsin by midafternoon, but all-in-all we have a good opportunity to get some rare January sunshine. Don't let the sun fool you, though, air temperatures will still only reach the lower 20s with wind chills in the teens. The upcoming week has temperatures around 30 degrees initially, before another dive near the end of the week.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
