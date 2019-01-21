Good Monday afternoon We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
There's no secret that wind chills are the lead story in the weather department today as some wind chills are still below zero.
We break down the chilly forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Widespread wind chills between 10 and -10 this afternoon so make sure to bundle up!
SLIDESHOW: Hour-by-hour wind chills
With the help of the beautiful sunshine high temperatures will climb into the lower and middle teens.
Temperatures tonight will remain cold, dropping down to near 0. Clouds will return gradually overnight ahead of our next disturbance that will come on Tuesday afternoon.
