Good Wednesday morning! It's no secret what the big weather story of the day will be... cold temperatures from the start of the week are getting even colder for the midweek time frame.
Wind Chill Warnings were issued yesterday and will continue through parts of Thursday, with dozens of school closings yet again.
Plenty of schools made the call last night, but if your child's school wasn't one of them, be sure to check out our Closings page.
Current Weather Alerts
Wind Chill Warning: in effect for the entire TV5 viewing area from this evening through Thursday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Genesee and Shiawassee until 8:00 AM Wednesday.
For more specific information on your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
Actual temperatures are starting below zero in most cases this morning, with wind chills running about -15 to -25.
Our coldest wind chills of the morning may fall to -30 or below in spots. Frostbite times on exposed skin can occur in as little as 10 to 15 minutes with values this cold.
We don't expect much improvement through the day either with wind chills staying in the teens and 20s below zero. Actual highs will struggle to get too far past 0 today.
Scattered snow will continue today, but is not expected to be as frequent or as widespread as our Tuesday. Areas near I-69 will have the best chance for continued snow showers and drivers should be prepared for variable driving conditions in this area this morning.
Expect only lingering snow showers or flurries overnight, with most areas staying dry. Temperatures are expected to fall below zero once again into Thursday morning, with wind chills remaining even colder.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
