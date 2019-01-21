Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
There's no secret that wind chills are the lead story in the weather department this morning as the coldest air we've seen since last February settles in for another day.
Current Weather Alerts
Wind Chill Advisory: remains in effect for all of Mid-Michigan until 12 PM today.
Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Huron and Sanilac Counties until 12 PM today.
Today & Tonight
Widespread wind chills between -10 and -20 are out there as we kick off the new week. No need for a lecture about bundling up here... you know what to do.
Interestingly enough, despite those wind chill readings, our winds aren't all that strong this morning and won't be too strong as we go through today.
We should manage to come up above zero this afternoon as our highs climb into the lower and middle teens in most places under plenty of sunshine.
The only exception to the sunshine rule, at least to start today will be eastern sections of the Thumb who continue to see lake-effect snow. Winter Weather Advisories will continue through lunchtime in Huron and Sanliac counties.
Additional snow accumulations in those areas of up to another 2" will be possible. We do expect snow bands to eventually push offshore toward the afternoon.
Temperatures will remain cold this evening, dropping down to near 0. Clouds will return gradually overnight which should help temperatures rise toward daybreak tomorrow, so we won't be quite as cold Tuesday morning.
Expect temperatures largely in the teens for the commute tomorrow.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.