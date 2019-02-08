Good Friday morning! Despite the messy weather at times this week, we hope it's been a good one and we hope it's a relaxing, restful weekend ahea.d
While our weather won't be completely quiet today, we are at least getting rid of the freezing rain threat. Taking its place last night were the gusty winds that developed and that continues this morning, along with some colder temperatures.
Weather Alerts
WIND ADVISORY: in effect for the counties of Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, and Tuscola until 10:00 AM Friday.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: in effect for the counties of Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Roscommon until 7:00 AM.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: in effect for the counties of Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella until 7:00 PM Friday.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures have dropped rapidly into the 20s already this morning and will continue to fall into the teens as the day goes along. We've already achieved our high temperatures for today so it's only downhill from here.
With our gusty westerly wind, which has contributed to several power outages, expect wind chills to be near and below zero all day today.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy to overcast, with scattered snow showers and flurries passing through from time to time.
While we don't expect much more than minor accumulations, blowing snow is definitely a possibility, which could reduce visibility during travel today. Gusty winds could make travel a bit more challenging on north and south roads as well.
Expect any leftover snow showers or flurries this evening to gradually wind down, with a dry overnight expected. We'll have plenty of clouds early, but see some clearing late tonight.
That clearing should allow temperatures to tank into the single digits and low teens by Saturday morning.
