Good Thursday morning! We hope you're enjoying the snow or finding ways to stay warm.
After a snowy Wednesday for many, we begin to dig out with much colder temperatures sticking around into the weekend.
Small snow chances will continue, but no big systems expected over the next several days.
Here's the latest forecast!
If you do have to head out, track any snow with our Interactive Radar!
Today & Tonight (Thursday)
Beyond a few spotty snow showers, we don't expect any widespread snow like we observed on Wednesday.
The best chance for a few snow showers today will reside south near Shiawassee, Genesee, and Lapeer counties from the winter storm still moving northeast. Also downwind of Lake Huron as a north wind flow takes over around 10-15 mph; gusts near 25 mph.
High temperatures under mostly cloudy skies will be stuck in the teens, with wind chills much colder; stuck in the single digits this afternoon.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies look to carry throughout the evening into the overnight hours. Lows settling in the single digits tonight. Wind chills sub zero into Friday morning look likely. Layer up!
Friday
Chances for more lake effect snow showers will carry especially for the Thumb in the morning as winds will stay from the north. Changing more to the west by the afternoon will decrease chances for lake effect.
A few breaks in the clouds could allow a few rays of sun in for the afternoon before more clouds take over later Friday ahead of another small clipper system.
Highs Friday will stay cold in the teens. Wind chills still staying as cold as the single digits.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
