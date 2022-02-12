Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! we hope you're enjoying the weekend.
Another shot of arctic air is reminding us that it's still winter in Michigan. We look to stay below average before another brief warm up mid next week.
Isolated snow chances will carry over the next few days.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Saturday)
Skies expected to stay partly to mostly cloudy going into this evening and later into tonight.
The potential will be there for a few flurries and/or isolated snow showers, but overall everybody stays dry. Winds from the north around 5-10 mph will still keep the chance for lake effect clouds and snow showers to develop. Folks in the thumb would have the best chance for this activity.
Temperatures will be cold, single digits for overnight lows tonight with wind chills near if not sub-zero into Sunday morning.
Sunday
The chance for a few isolated snow showers remains throughout Sunday, but overall we stay dry. The best chances will lie near and south of the Tri-Cities along with lake effect chances for the Thumb and NW of the Tri-Cities.
Sunday will have a few more clouds than Saturday, though. Expect nearly a repeat performance in temperatures with highs only reaching to the middle and upper teens.
The wind stays light out of the north around 5-10 mph, but that will keep wind chills in the single digits much of the day.
Any snow showers from the daytime should begin to wrap up for the later evening into the overnight hours. Skies still staying partly to mostly cloudy. Traveling for any Super Bowl parties should be in decent shape despite a few snow showers.
Lows Sunday night will be very cold again in the single digits. Wind chills near if not sub zero into Monday morning with a north wind at 5-10 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
