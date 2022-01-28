Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week.
After some light snow Thursday, chances for more lake effect clouds and snow showers will return for some. More sunshine for others.
We ALL have to deal with the cold temperatures into the weekend. Warm up is stilling looking good next week.
Here's the latest!
Today & Tonight (Friday)
Lake-effect clouds and snow showers will be possible in the Thumb through the day. Best chance for the snow showers today will reside in eastern Huron and Sanilac counties.
Track any snow with our Interactive Radar!
Accumulations of a few inches (1-3") will be possible right along the shoreline in portions of Huron and Sanilac counties. Little to no snow expected west of I-75.
While areas farther inland will still stand the chance to see some cloud cover, there will be a better chance for some sun to mix in at times during the day.
Highs later this afternoon will return to the teens, with a northerly wind around 5-15 mph keeping wind chills much cooler in the single digits.
Lake-effect snow should wind down into Friday night, with skies clearing into Saturday morning as high pressure moves in.
This will lead to a substantial cool down, with temperatures having a good chance to go below 0 for overnight lows. Even with a light wind, wind chills could reach near -10 into Saturday morning.
Weekend Outlook
Temperatures will stay cold both days with highs in the low to mid 20s.
Some sun early Saturday before more clouds move in by the afternoon and evening. This will be ahead of our next clipper system.
Snow chances will increase late Saturday into Sunday morning. A few inches will be on the table for many when all said and done.
Most of the snow should be wrapping up by Sunday afternoon.
30s are still expected to return for highs going into the new week. Stay tuned on more details for mid next week's system. Still plenty of details to iron out there.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.