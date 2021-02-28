Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
Tomorrow is the start of March and Meteorological Spring!
We'll have to get through one more day of colder temperatures before we can reap the benefits of the extended forecast.
Here's the latest!
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the case going into the late evening and overnight hours behind a passing cold front.
Any showers look to wrap up past midnight. Northwest winds behind the front will help to usher in a colder airmass going into Monday.
Lows tonight will drop back below freezing (32°) into the upper 20s. Northwest winds will increase to around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching 25+ at times.
Monday
The bigger story for Monday will be the colder temperatures expected compared to days previous.
Winds chills for heading out the door Monday will be down into the teens and even some single digits farther north. Layer up!
We continue with partly to mostly cloudy skies going into Monday afternoon. Chances for a few isolated lake effect snow showers will be possible periodically throughout the day too.
Highs will only manage to reach the low 30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will stay on the stronger side from the northwest around 10-20 mph; gusts still 25+ at times.
Slowly improving with decreasing clouds into the evening and overnight. Another cold night expected with lows dropping into the teens into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday and beyond is looking dry and brighter with warmer temperatures returning! Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
