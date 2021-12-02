It was blustery, but Thursday gave us a dose of milder temperatures to break up some of the recent cold. Don't get used to it though, because we're headed right back to reality for the end of the week!
Tonight
We're heading back to temperatures more typical of early December tonight. With the passage of a pair of cold front, Thursday's briefly milder air is being swept back out of the region, with temperatures expected to drop into the middle and upper 20s by morning. Fortunately, winds will be easing up significantly. We'll see westerly winds back off to 5-10 mph, but occasional gusts as high as 20 mph could still occur.
The diminishing winds will not only help to take some of the chill out of the air, but will allow the clouds to break up a bit. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies into Friday morning.
Skies stay dry, but still on the variably cloudy side. More clouds will move in late night with a clipper diving towards the Great Lakes, but the precipitation associated with that should stay southwest of the viewing area.
Friday & Saturday
A system will pass by mostly to our southwest on Friday morning, but it will be close enough to the area that it may clip some of our southwesterly zones around Gratiot and Shiawassee counties, and areas near there, with light snow. This is not expected to be anything major if it does move through.
Highs on Friday will be back in the 30s, with lighter winds. Some spotty lake-effect will be possible, but the coverage would be minimal.
Dry weather continues Friday night and Saturday, giving us a dry start to the weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, with highs expected to be in the middle to upper 30s.
Sunday
Our next organized storm system comes in on Sunday. With the area of low pressure itself passing by to our north, we'll be mostly on the warmer side of the system, which will keep most of our precipitation rain during the day on Sunday.
It's possible we see some mix initially, but rain should take over with the "heat" of the day. Highs on Sunday will be a bit dependent on the exact track of the system, but highs around the upper 30s and low 40s seem reasonable for now.
Into Sunday night, cooler air will settle in on the backside of our storm system, bringing a mix and eventually a changeover to snow into Monday morning. It's too early to talk accumulation, but we'll sort that out over the next few days.
We'll also be watching the potential for strong winds to come in on Sunday too. Wind gusts around 30 miles per hour at least look possible, but may have potential to be even stronger depending on the strength of the system.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
