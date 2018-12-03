Good Monday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
Thankfully the system we have been dealing with over the weekend has finally moved out of the area and much of this week will be on the quiet side.
We break down the forecast below.
Overnight
Temperatures will continue to sink back to their below-average ways overnight as a region of high pressure approaches from the central Plains. Mostly cloudy skies will see some slight clearing as we head toward daybreak, but we'll need to be on the lookout for potentially icy conditions.
Northerly winds off of Saginaw Bay could result in some patchy areas of freezing drizzle, mainly along and east of I-75 and into the Thumb. Moisture picked up by the winds could freeze on contact with the ground, so remain alert and use caution on the roads overnight and Tuesday morning. Lows will settle to the low 20s.
Tuesday
The quiet pattern looks to last right into the day on Tuesday. Partly to mostly skies will be the them throughout the day. Don't be shocked to see some breaks in the clouds with some rays of welcomed sunshine.
Temperatures however will continue to stay below average going throughout the week. We can expect high temperatures to only reach into the low to mid 30s. Winds will stay on the lighter side out of the west around 3-6 mph. Good news from this is the wind chill won't be much of a factor.
