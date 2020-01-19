Good Sunday evening! Hopefully you're finding a way to enjoy the snow and colder temperatures.
The bigger concern going forward will be the colder temperatures and bone chilling wind chills.
Check out the forecast!
Tonight
Lake effect snow showers have mainly ended from this morning.
We still have some lake effect snow showers back into the Thumb due to gusty winds mainly out of the north. Some additional light accumulations into the Thumb possibly adding up to 1"-3" when all is said and done from today.
Clouds have quickly begun to clear out from north to south along a quick passing cold front. We can expect clear to partly cloudy skies into the later evening and overnight hours.
Lake effect snow showers for all of Mid-Michigan look to wrap up into tonight as well.
Lows will be down into the single digits. Wind chills feeling closer to 0.
Monday
We finally get a chance to clear out the snow and catch out breath. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the theme for the majority of the day.
Wind chills starting off will be feeling sub zero. Be sure to dress appropriately if you have to spend a long duration of time outdoors.
Temperatures will be cold once again, highs only reaching the mid 20s. This is actually slightly below average for this time in January.
The good news is the winds won't be as breezy as over the weekend. Mainly out of the west around 5-10 mph.
Be smart and stay safe this weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.