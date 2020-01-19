Good Sunday afternoon! Hopefully you're finding a way to enjoy the snow and colder temperatures.
We carry the chance for some more lake effect snow showers in the forecast to end out the weekend.
The bigger concern going forward will be the colder temperatures and stronger winds.
Check out the forecast!
Today & Tonight
We carry the chance for more snow showers, mainly lake effect, throughout the afternoon hours. The coverage of this snow doesn't look to be as widespread as what we experienced Saturday morning.
Some additional light accumulations may occur along parts of M-55, US-127, and into the Thumb possibly adding up to 1"-2". An inch or less for the rest of the area expected from any lake effect snow showers produced.
Staying partly to mostly cloudy with winds staying breezy mainly from the northwest around 10-20 mph, gusting to 20+ mph at times.
Highs are only expected to reach the mid 20s. Winds chills expected in the teens and single digits throughout the day. Be sure to bundle up!
Lake effect snow showers look to wrap up into tonight. Clouds will begin to slowly decrease into the overnight hours.
Lows will be down into the single digits. Wind chills feeling closer to 0.
Monday
We finally get a chance to clear out the snow and catch out breath. Partly cloudy skies will be the theme for the majority of the day.
Wind chills starting off will be feeling sub zero. Be sure to dress appropriately if you have to spend a long duration of time outdoors.
Temperatures will be cold once again, highs only reaching the mid 20s. This is actually slightly below average for this time in January.
The good news is the winds won't be as breezy as over the weekend. Mainly out of the west around 5-10 mph.
Be smart and stay safe this weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
