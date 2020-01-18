For the second time in a week, Mid-Michigan has experiencing a winter storm! We've got the latest below!
Weather Alerts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for many Mid-Michigan counties, with varying expiration times.
For the latest information for your area, head to the First Warn 5 Weather Alerts page.
Tonight
As this system departs east, winds will shift quickly into the west-northwest during the evening and on into tonight. Temperatures will also begin to drop quickly out of the 30s and back into the 20s, as a new shot of cold air rides in on WNW winds increasing to 20-30 mph.
The shifting and increasing winds will also trigger a new wave of lake effect snow showers that will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday.
Some additional light accumulations may occur along parts of M-55 and US-127, possibly adding up to 1"-2" by Sunday morning. An inch or less for the rest of the area expected from any lake effect snow showers produced. This is why Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for these locations until Sunday morning.
Temperatures falling to around 20 degrees on tonight, combined with the strong winds will result in wind chills near 0 at times. Scattered power outages will also be possible.
Sunday
We carry the chance for more snow showers, mainly lake effect, into the morning and afternoon hours. The coverage of this snow doesn't look to be as widespread as what we experienced Saturday morning.
Staying partly to mostly cloudy with winds staying breezy mainly from the northwest around 10-20 mph, gusting to 20+ mph at times.
Highs are only expected to reach the mid 20s. Winds chills expected in the teens and single digits throughout the day. Be sure to bundle up!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
