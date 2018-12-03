Good Monday evening Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and we send our best for a great start to the week.
Thankfully the system we have been dealing with over the weekend has finally moved out of the area and much of this week will be on the quiet side.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
We're finally looking for a more quiet night to set up across Mid-Michigan. A few lingering flurries won't be out of the question for the rest of today into tonight but no accumulations will result.
Since a cold front moved throughout the region earlier this morning, temperatures will be the bigger story going forward. We struggled to reach into the 30s today and we can expect these temperatures to fall throughout the 20s going into tonight.
Lows overnight will fall into the lower and middle 20s and winds will continue to ease up; coming out of the north at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
The quiet pattern looks to last right into the day on Tuesday. Partly to mostly skies will be the them throughout the day. Don't be shocked to see some breaks in the clouds with some rays of welcomed sunshine.
Temperatures however will continue to stay below average going throughout the week. We can expect high temperatures to only reach into the low to mid 30s. Winds will stay on the lighter side out of the west around 3-6 mph. Good news from this is the wind chill won't be much of a factor.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
