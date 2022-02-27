Good Sunday evening/night! We hope you enjoyed the weekend.
After more of a quiet weekend, we expect that pattern to continue for most of the upcoming week. Just a few low chances for snow showers early week.
Keeping an eye on next weekend for a potential larger system.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Sunday)
Behind a passing cold front, winds will stay more from the north around 5-10 mph. This wind direction will help to usher in colder air going into tonight.
Lows will dip into the teens south, single digits north. Wind chills will hover near 0 going into Monday morning. Be prepared for a cold Monday morning for your morning drive or at the bus stop!
Helping to aid in the colder temperatures, skies are expected to clear out as clouds decrease through the evening going into the overnight hours.
Monday
Expect a cold start Monday morning with temperatures in the single digits and teens out the door. A little bit of sun early will be possible especially for areas farther east.
Clouds are expected to increase going into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures return back to the 20s north, 30s south.
A weak clipper moving in from Canada looks like it will come in a little quicker than previously thought, bringing a small snow chance into Monday afternoon and evening now. The best chance for any snow showers stays north of the Tri-Cities and Saginaw Bay. Any accumulations will be minimal from any snow showers, only a dusting to 1".
Same areas will still hold the chance for a few more spotty snow showers overnight into Tuesday morning.
Lows Monday night drop back into the upper teens north, 20s south.
