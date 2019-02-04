Good Monday evening/night! We hope you enjoyed your weekend and managed to enjoy any Super Bowl festivities yesterday.
Things are still pretty dreary as we start the week. Areas of light to moderate rain will continue today and this evening. Looking ahead, it looks like we have plenty of chances for some messy weather moving forward.
<< We have Winter Weather Advisories in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties. Check out the full alerts here. >>
We've got you covered with your forecast below!
Tonight
Spotty light showers, more heavy at times will become more numerous into later this afternoon and early evening. With rain persistent for several more hours, along with our recent snow melt, keep an eye out for ponding on area roads and as well as in low lying areas where drainage can be poor.
Showers will gradually wind down this evening and we'll have a chance to dry out overnight. Temperatures are expected to steady fall below freezing, so it's possible there could be some slick areas Tuesday morning where roads remain wet tonight.
Expect lows to bottom out in the teens in our northern counties tonight, with lower 20s elsewhere.
Tuesday
This will look to be one of the best days of the week. Once a cold front moves throughout the region from Monday night, a good mix of the sun and clouds will last into the afternoon.
Winds will change to out of the northwest at 5-10 mph ushering in a much colder air mass. High temperatures will be much colder than days previous. We look to be stuck in the upper 20s. Near I-69 may just make it to 30. Northern counties will struggle to break into the 20s.
We're watching for the next round of wintry weather Tuesday night into Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories are already in place for some of out western counties. Be prepared for some snow, sleet and freezing rain potential. We'll be updating the forecast as we draw closer to the event. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.