Good Wednesday afternoon! After an icy and messy Tuesday, weather conditions are much quieter but they have left some slick roads behind for today. On the plus-side, road conditions have been improving throughout the morning so far as the sun is peeking out occasionally, but also as road crews continue to put treatments down.
Closings
There are some closings around Mid-Michigan today. The full list can be found in the Closings section of our website, right here!
Afternoon
Past a few flurries and snow showers south this lunch hour, conditions are far quieter than what we had around the area just 24 hours ago. These areas of snow showers are occasionally causing visibility reductions and leaving behind a light dusting of snow, but most are dry for the rest of the afternoon.
High temperatures this afternoon will be cooler than yesterday, while also not having as big of a split. Numbers will be a little more uniform, but still colder as you head north. Some locations at this lunch hour have already reached these temperatures, meaning numbers there will stay steady the rest of the day. Winds today will keep cold wind chills in play again. The breezier part of the day was this morning, but a northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph can still be expected this afternoon.
Roadways are continuing to improve, although some side roads will say slick a little longer. Keep in mind any sidewalks, parking lots, and any area where you might walk through today will still have some icy patches.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies hold tonight. Lows stay cold in the teens and single digits, and a few locations up north might even dip below-freezing.
Due to northerly winds, we will have to watch lake effect development closer to the eastern lake shore especially in the Thumb. Depending on exactly if and where snow bands set up, Huron and Sanilac counties would stand a chance at some light snow.
Thursday Night/Friday Morning Snow
Most of Thursday trends dry despite some possible lake effect activity east. Variably cloudy skies will carry for much of the day before conditions turn cloudier Thursday evening. That's when a passing low pressure system brings our next round of snow. This will last into Friday morning before wrapping up Friday afternoon, leading into a dry start to the weekend.
Accumulations will be light, but the timing Friday morning will be the key element to watch. This is looking to make for another slow commute with snowy roadways. As of now, a general 1-4" looks likely, though most locations should land around 2" or 3" when all said and done.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.