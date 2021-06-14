Highs Monday

Highs Monday

Chief Meteorologist Bryan Bachman has your latest First Warn 5 Forecast!

Showers and thunderstorms made another appearance on Monday, despite cooler and less humid conditions. These will be the last we see of them for a few days, though.

Overnight

Skies will clear into the overnight period as high pressure over Canada spreads in across the Great Lakes.

If you already opened your windows to take advantage of Monday's more pleasant conditions, you'll definitely want to keep them open tonight! Lows will settle into the low and middle 50s, lending to a night of great sleeping weather!

Tuesday

Compared to Monday morning, we expect to start the day dry for the morning hours. Partly to at times mostly sunny skies will be the overall theme going into the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will continue to stay cooler than days previous. Highs only reaching the low to mid 70s inland with 60s closer to the lakeshore. 

Winds will stay breezy from from NNE around 10 -15 mph.

Humidity levels will continue to stay very comfortable with dew points dropping as lows as the 40s throughout the day.

