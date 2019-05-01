Mother Nature put quite soaking on us for the middle of the week, and while we're getting a break for now, we're already looking ahead to the next round of rain.
Overnight
As Wednesday's rain maker moves east of the region, we'll remain dry throughout the overnight period. Mostly cloudy skies will hang on, with the potential for a few clear breaks here and there.
The only potential issue may come in the form of isolated fog, thanks to the abundance of moisture on the ground following Wednesday's rain. Stay alert if traveling overnight and into Thursday morning!
Temperatures will settle back into the upper 30s and low 40s by daybreak.
Thursday
It will be a dry start under mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, but you're still going to want to keep the umbrella close by. Scattered showers will break out during the afternoon as a new disturbance rolls in across the Ohio Valley, possibly accompanied by a few isolated thunderstorms. The hit-or-miss wet weather will continue into the evening and overnight period, but will be far less significant than the previous round of rain.
Temperatures will play out in similar fashion to what we experienced on Wednesday. Locations north of the Bay will hover in the middle to upper 40s. The Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and northern Thumb will see highs peak in the middle to upper 50s, with another round of 60s expected along I-69.

