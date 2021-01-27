Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the second half!
After a messy Tuesday, it was nice to catch our breath a bit on Wednesday and it was nice to see the sun in places as well. While we couldn't shake the flurries completely, we at least didn't have to deal with major accumulations out on the roads.
As for your Thursday, another quiet day is ahead of us, but don't expect the cold to let up anytime soon. And this weekend? We're keeping our eyes on another snow chance.
Today & Tonight
As you head out this morning, you may run into a few flurries or a light snow shower here and there. However, anything that does fall is not expected to be heavy or cause a significant impact on the roads. Temperatures are chilly once again this morning, with readings mostly in the teens joined by wind chills in the single numbers.
Skies are mostly cloudy this morning and we should keep mostly cloudy conditions going much of your Thursday. Flurries and light snow showers will remain possible at times, with only minor accumulations, if any.
High temperatures will remain chilly in the low to middle 20s, with a northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour (gusts near 20 mph) keeping wind chills much lower.
Beyond any flurries or light snow showers, this evening should be fairly easy to navigate. Temperatures will cool off into the teens and potentially single digits for overnight lows with incoming high pressure having a chance to break up our skies a bit.
Weekend Snow Chance?
While your weekend will get off to a dry start on Saturday, we are keeping an eye on a storm system that's expected to pass through the Ohio Valley again late in the weekend.
There is fairly good agreement among our weather models on the general storm track, but what we're keeping an eye on is just how far north that system will go.On the current projected path, it appears we'll be on the northern fringe of that system and will receive a bit of snow especially in our southwestern zones, but the better accumulations will remain to our south around I-96 and southward.
However, if the storm track comes a bit farther north, that will ultimately have consequences on our expectations with snow accumulations likely going up a bit. We saw a shift with our system earlier this week as we got closer, so we'll keep monitoring this potential.
The storm system in question is still out over the Pacific, so our weather balloons haven't gotten the best look at it yet. But as it comes onshore tomorrow, we should be able to get better data, and therefore should be able to feel more confident in the coming days.
Be sure to check in with the forecast the next few days and as always we'll keep you informed as necessary!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
