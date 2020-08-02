A slow moving storm system brought a needed soaking to the region on Sunday morning, but it's not quite done with us yet.
Overnight
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight as a secondary cold front and low pressure system track slowly through the Great Lakes. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain and some gusty winds will be possible with any passing showers or storms.
Low temperatures will not move a whole lot, with most of us settling into the low and middle 60s.
Monday
The start of the work week will see more of the same. Intermittent showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the day, finally diminishing on Monday evening. Keep an umbrella handy and be prepared for slick roads on your commute. Heavy rain could also produce rapid drops in visibility, so remain extra alert.
The clouds, rain, and an increasing northeasterly wind will keep our temperatures well below the mark for early August. Most highs will check in around 70 degrees, with some locations near Lake Huron not making it out of the 60s.
Stay warm, everyone!
