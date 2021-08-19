Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your Thursday has been going well, and it certainly has been off to a bright start. Just like Wednesday, the chance does remain for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but there is no need to change any outdoor plans. We continue to warm up as well.

Afternoon

Full sun once again this Thursday morning has led to temperatures in the lower 80s for almost everyone at this lunch hour. Folks along the shoreline are still holding in the middle and upper 70s. Today's high temperatures will be a touch warmer than Wednesday, but mostly everyone will reach the middle and upper 80s. Shoreline residents will see upper 70s highs again.

Beach conditions also look good for today thanks to the light and variable wind. A good way to cool off on this warm summer day!

There is a stray chance for a shower or thunderstorm once again this evening, but with an area of high pressure still located in the northern Lower, there isn't a lot of forcing to aid in rain development. The high pressure is actually helping to keep the skies stable and suppress most rain chances. As a result, there is no need to change or cancel any plans this evening. If any rain does pop up, you can always track it with our interactive radar!

Tonight

As we lose the heating of the day, skies will clear out with the exception of a passing cloud or two. Overall, expect a mostly clear night with lows in the middle and lower 60s. Tonight is essentially a carbon copy of Wednesday night. Patchy fog development is possible near dawn, helped by a calm wind. Just be on the lookout for some possible reduced visibilities as you start your morning commute.

Weekend Outlook

Friday should be a nice end to the workweek with plenty of sun and there is reasonable confidence we can drop any rain chance for tomorrow. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s once again away from the lakeshore.

Heading into the weekend it's becoming clear that most, if not all, of our Saturday will be on the dry side. Data continues to support our weekend cold front arriving closer to Sunday, leaving only a small chance for a few late evening showers on Saturday night.

Even with a slightly better chance for a few showers and storms on Sunday with that cold front, things still don't look great for widespread rain. Our current chances are only around 30% and as time goes on, even that may be overly optimistic.

Highs will be quite warm on Saturday in the upper 80s and with the humidity factored in, it could feel more like the low 90s. Highs on Sunday will cool down slightly, but remain in the middle 80s.

Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!