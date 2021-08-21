Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope that your weekend is getting off to a great start! We bring the warmth from the workweek into your Saturday, but also still have some rain to talk about for tonight. Luckily, no rain should be a washout!
Today
As you head out the door this morning, there is some patchy fog around the area. This is due to how much our skies cleared out overnight. The upside is that we have plenty of sun to start off this Saturday morning! Cloud coverage will begin increasing slightly during the afternoon as a cold front to our west inches closer to Mid-Michigan. These will mostly be high level clouds, so it will still be a bright afternoon! Highs today will reach the upper 80s, even touching 90 in some localized areas. With the humidity though, heat index values will be at and above 90 this afternoon. A south southwest wind will sustain from 5 to 10 mph today as well.
Tonight
As the cold front begins knocking on Mid-Michigan's door, our rain chance increases slightly. An isolated shower or thunderstorm may fire up around sunset today (8:29 PM), but the best chance for rain mainly lies during the overnight. We'll have isolated thunderstorms, but not everyone will see rain tonight due to the smaller coverage of any showers and storms.
If you stay dry, expect partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. Overnight lows will settle into the middle and upper 60s.
Sunday
A few of the showers from the overnight may linger into the morning on Sunday, but most will stay dry. In the afternoon with peak daytime heating, isolated showers and thunderstorms will bubble up, with the best chance being around the Tri-Cities and locations south. This is where the greatest fuel for rain formation will lie.
Highs will be cooler relative to Saturday after the cold front passes. Most will reach the lower 80s, while folks up north will reach the upper 70s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
