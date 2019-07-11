Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope the second half is just as nice.
Outside of an isolated storm here and there, the weather was fairly quiet yesterday.
For today, the sunshine is back with a slightly cooler air mass.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
All day long we have seen beautiful sunshine. That will continue for this evening, but an isolated shower still can't be ruled out for the early evening hours, but coverage should be minimal. Most areas won't see a thing tonight.
Any leftover cloud cover from this evening should gradually fade into the overnight.
Low temperatures tonight will be much more comfortable in the 50s and lower 60s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
