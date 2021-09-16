Good Thursday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you're enjoying your Thursday and your week and are getting geared up for the weekend! We continue with our nice stretch of weather from Wednesday for the rest of today and the weekend is still looking good as well.
Afternoon
Continued sunshine at this lunch hour has already helped many to eclipse the 70 degree mark. A south southeasterly wind from 5 to 10 mph will aid in many reaching the middle 70s by this afternoon. A few fair weather clouds have already sprouted up at this lunch hour too, but there is no rain to worry about with the dry trend continuing even through the rest of the day! The high pressure near the Great Lakes yesterday is off to our east today, which is why we have the south southeasterly wind and the slightly milder temperatures than yesterday.
Any evening plans are looking good, so get out there and enjoy it! We even continue the trend of mostly clear skies into the overnight once again.
Tonight
Past a few stray clouds, the continued influence from the high pressure to our east will keep us clear and dry! Temperatures will sink to the middle and lower 50s once again, with an isolated reading in the upper 40s also possible. Patchy fog is also a possibility once again with how clear and cool we're expected to get tonight. It's great windows-open weather!
Weekend Trending Cooler, But Still Warm & Largely Dry
Early in the week, it looked like we were in for a significant warm up this weekend. And while it will still be warm, especially on Sunday, we're not expecting it to be quite as hot as it looked. Depending on your preferences, that may come as good news!
Highs on Saturday should be cooler than Sunday, with lower and middle 70s following a weak cold frontal passage during the morning.
That cold front could lead to a few showers late Friday night and very early Saturday morning, but those should be very light and not all that widespread. Odds are in your favor that you won't see a shower at all.
We still expect warm temperatures on Sunday as we see winds turn a bit more southerly once again. Highs for most should be right around the low 80s with plenty of sunshine all day long.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
