Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope your week gets off to a great start!
While we still have some work left to do with our drought situation, it was nice to get a beneficial rain on Sunday as a first step. We have a few more chances for rain over the next couple of days, so you may see a bit more before we dry out later this week.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, we have a few showers here and there but nothing widespread at the moment. While some will make the morning commute dry, especially early, we expect a bit more development as we work through the morning hours, and grabbing the umbrella won't be a bad idea today.
Track the rain before you head out with our Interactive Radar!
Our next disturbance will be passing through today, bringing the chance for intermittent showers and thunderstorms through the course of the day. It won't be a constant rain, but the chance will be there through this evening. No severe weather is expected, but heavy rain will remain a possibility.
Temperatures for the morning drive are running in the lower to middle 60s with some slight mugginess. With plenty of cloud cover expected today and a northeast wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, we won't be warming up too much this afternoon. Highs will generally run in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms will wind down a bit into the overnight, although a chance for a spotty shower remains. Lows will cool down into the 50s, giving us a great night for sleeping.
Cooler Week Ahead
An upper-level trough in the jet stream will allow some cooler air to settle in for the first half of this week, bringing a far different feel than what we felt for much of July.
Temperatures through the start of this week are expected to be in the 60s and 70s on Monday and Tuesday, with the very pleasant middle 70s expected on Wednesday.
If this gives you a little taste of early fall and you're not ready, don't worry! We should see the cooler pattern retreat toward the end of the week with warming temperatures into the weekend, with middle 80s returning by Saturday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.